President Donald Trump recently proposed that the U.S. buy Greenland, a part of Denmark, and the largest island in the world.
Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, responded that the sale of Greenland to the U.S. is “an absurdity.” Other Danish officials said Trump’s offer was “a diplomatic farce” and “deeply insulting.”
Trump was miffed at the prime minister’s “nasty” response so he cancelled his planned trip to Denmark.
What happened to the famous, droll humor that the Danes usually exhibit?
A favored story is that during WWII the Nazi occupiers of Denmark ordered Jewish citizens to wear armbands with the yellow Star of David inscribed. King Christian X said because all Danes are equal, he would also wear the armband and he asked all non-Jewish citizens to do the same.
This story, although later proved untrue, has become a popular legend that typifies the Dane’s use of humor and irony as a civilized way to resolve problems.
Perhaps the prime minister, with the endorsement of Queen Margrethe, would have calmed the diplomatic waters and upheld the Danish tradition for humor if she had replied to Trump, “Yes, you may buy Greenland, but you must sell us Texas.”
Frank Lyons,
Rock Island