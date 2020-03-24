Letter: What about Russia?
Letter: What about Russia?

Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that in all the reporting regarding this worldwide pandemic, there has been hardly any mention of Russia or other totalitarian states? Surely those countries have not escaped this scourge. Transparency in reporting must be honored by all nations if this planet and our species are to defeat this horror. God willing, we will. If ever there was a time for penitent prayer, it is now.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

