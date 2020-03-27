Letter: What about empties?
The state of Iowa has suspended taking bottles and cans back at grocery stores for a good reason: the threat of spreading the coronavirus. My question is, why are we still be charged a nickel for each one but aren’t allowed to bring them in?

I live in a smaller apartment and don’t have room to store emptied containers for a month or more. I’m, in essence, being forced to throw away money each week due to the state’s decision. It seems as if the governor wants to keep this revenue stream regardless of any health concerns caused by stockpiling empty containers.

Some people don’t clean out their containers, which increases probability of insect infestations. Ask the governor to suspend bottle deposit costs for the same period she requires that empties not be returned to stores.

Rhonda Minch

Bettendorf

