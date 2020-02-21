Letter: What a mess

In response to Steve Kincaid's letter "What he is not," from Feb. 8, Barack Obama also is not our president anymore, and President Trump is actively straightening out Obama's mess. Amen.
Duane A. Cook
Savanna
