My eyes have recently been opened after logging on to the website “taxpayersunitedofamerica.org,” which lists the top 200 Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) pensions in Rock Island County.
This website clearly explains the high property taxes in this county. The hemorrhaging of taxpayer dollars has to be stemmed. I urge all Rock Island County residents to access the website.
Your eyes will likewise be opened to the flagrant fleecing of citizens by municipalities within the county.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jan Aguirre,
East Moline