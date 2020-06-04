Letter: Wearing a mask is not political
Letter: Wearing a mask is not political

Wear a mask! If you love your family, if you love your friends, if you just care about the well-being of fellow humans who share space with you; wear a mask in public.

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. COVID-9 does not have a political agenda.

COVID-19 is a respiratory infection spread most easily by vapor droplets created by exhaling (breathing out). Basic science says reducing the amount of droplets you spread reduce the chances of you infecting anyone you come in contact with if you have the disease but aren’t yet showing symptoms. Wearing a mask also help reduce your chance of inhaling droplets from someone else who is infected. After social distance and isolation, masks are easiest and most effective way to break the transmission chain.

Yes, wearing a mask can be uncomfortable. Yes, your glasses may fog up (that would be the water vapor in your exhalations). Yes, no mask is completely foolproof. The 95 of an N95 mask denotes that it stops 95% of particles. Yes, wearing a mask rarely is a fashion statement and most people look odd with one on. Do it anyway.

When I see someone wearing a mask in public, my reaction is: That person cares.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island

