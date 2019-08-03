In his July 22 letter to the editor, Mike Diamond said that public policy and moral behavior should be based on empathy, reason and facts, not on religious principles. He claims that Judeo-Christian Scriptures are inconsistent, and religious zealots are hypocrites.
I need not defend the authenticity and integrity of Scripture, well attested by objective reason and factual evidence. Nor do I contest that Jews and Christians, like all men and women, act at times contrary to law and morality. That merely shows the frailty of humankind and proves the necessity of a system of laws and a code of ethics.
Laws are based upon somebody's moral principles — those of lawmakers or, in a democracy, "we the people." True moral principles, like truth itself, are universal, not relative. They are written into our DNA. We don’t create them, and they don't evolve. And a comprehensive public policy requires a systematic moral code.
There has never been a system of morality that surpasses that found in the Judeo-Christian Scriptures: Honor your parents; avoid murder, stealing, lying and adultery; love God and love one another; feed the hungry; shelter the homeless; clothe the naked; and act toward others the way we want others to act toward us.
The best of human behavior — in government, education, health care, art, care for humanity and the environment — draws upon principles found in Judeo-Christian Scriptures and tenets of other great religions.
Let us continue to turn to religion as we establish our laws and public policy.
Steve Goebel,
Milan