Letter: We're in this together

With COVID-19 at our doorstep, we might as well find something good about it: At last we've put aside our differences to unify against a much more formidable foe.

Even in crowded grocery stores, people are smiling at each other like I've never seen before while trying to keep their six-foot distance. Their faces seem to say, "We're all in this together."

Indeed we are. Way to go, everybody.

If and when things return to "normal," I'll look forward to reading objectively-written "lessons learned" articles about this pandemic, such as the insightful series currently running on the Spanish Flu of 1918.

I, among others, have chosen not to read politically-biased editorials relating to COVID-19. Examples of such would be Republicans taunting Democrats about wanting open borders and Democrats Monday-morning-quarterbacking our president.

Meanwhile, let's enjoy our unity while we have it. And I'll keep praying for the health of all Quad Citizens.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

