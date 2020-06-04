Letter: We need to listen
Letter: We need to listen

The streets of cities around our nation are filled with protesters. In many of those cities, physical fires are raging. In every city the fires of anger and frustration are raging in the hearts of thousands who despised the racism and bigotries which are tearing our nation apart. In this last month alone, we have witnessed the vigilante murder in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, the brutal racist beating of DaQuan Jones in Des Moines, and the police execution of George Floyd in Minneapolis. All this during a pandemic which is taking the lives of people of color out of all proportion to their percentage of our population. Racism and bigotry, in its multiple manifestations, are destroying our nation. It has been 57 years since Dr. King’s March on Washington, and while some progress has taken place, not nearly enough! The time for social change is now! We cannot delay, even for second! We cannot wait until the coronavirus is passed to start the work of righting these too long ignored wrongs. We need to listen to the voices of those who have been oppressed and take them seriously. We who are white and privileged need to acknowledge our responsibility for allowing injustice to continue unchallenged and unaddressed. In the words of Dr. King, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The healing of the world is the duty of every one of us. No one is exempt. The work starts now and must continue until we truly are one human family.

Rabbi Henry Jay Karp

Davenport

 

