Letter: We need to get to work

“Cured of what we suffered from and suffirin’ from the cure.” These words from “Paint Your Wagon” seemed appropriate last Thursday when I heard the latest body count of 222,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U. S. and 10 million newly unemployed. This meant that for every case of COVID-19, we had fired 45 people and told them they were “non-essential”. I guess that producing goods or providing services that people will pay you for, while you are providing for yourself and your family, is “non-essential”.
Being sick is not fun. COVID-19 severity varies from not being aware you are sick to a serious illness requiring a hospital stay. A small fraction may die, especially those with a preexisting condition. Not having a means of livelihood for an unknown length of time is not fun either and, could be a bigger problem than having the disease.
Ramping up our health care system and creating an awareness of the disease and possibilities for slowing its spread are good things. Social distancing, sanitization and other precautions can’t hurt, but let’s not forget that hugs and other interactions are necessary too for our well-being. Nothing is without risk. This is the first time in our history that we have given up some of our constitutional rights and set out to destroy our economy in the name of avoiding a disease. We have met every adversity in the past with our people working hard and our freedoms intact. We need to get working and on with life. COVID-19 will pass.
Dathan Kerber
Geneseo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!