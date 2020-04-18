Letter: We need to get to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Cured of what we suffered from and suffirin’ from the cure.” These words from “Paint Your Wagon” seemed appropriate last Thursday when I heard the latest body count of 222,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U. S. and 10 million newly unemployed. This meant that for every case of COVID-19, we had fired 45 people and told them they were “non-essential”. I guess that producing goods or providing services that people will pay you for, while you are providing for yourself and your family, is “non-essential”.

Being sick is not fun. COVID-19 severity varies from not being aware you are sick to a serious illness requiring a hospital stay. A small fraction may die, especially those with a preexisting condition. Not having a means of livelihood for an unknown length of time is not fun either and, could be a bigger problem than having the disease.