Kudos to Scott Reeder for a well-written opinion column, "'Otherness' dog whistle in divisive fight," published in the July 18 issue.
My thoughts go back to my Dad. He moved here from Indiana in 1939 to find a job. He was a machinist, and a good one, so he got the job, settled in Rock Island, and eventually met, fell in love with and married my Mom. It was a marriage that lasted 58-plus years until her death. He was a World War II Army veteran, serving 38 days as a combat infantryman in the Battle of the Bulge. But above all else, my Dad was a gentleman.
He taught me his gentleman's code. A gentleman does not insult, degrade, belittle, or slander other people. A gentleman treats women with respect and consideration.
A gentleman always respects our veterans. No gentleman would ever insult or belittle people like John McCain, Gen. Jim Mattis, or Adm. William McRaven, men who served our country bravely in war. A gentleman judges people by their words and deeds, not by their race, religion, or nationality.
Very simply, my Dad taught me that a gentleman lives by the Golden Rule: treat others as you want to be treated.
Over the years, many of my college friends from Augustana got to know my Dad, and they all thought the world of him. I was struck when he passed in 2002 by how many of them, in offering their sympathy, used the words "fine gentleman" or "great gentleman."
We need more like him.
Randall Slusser,
Rock Island