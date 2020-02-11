Letter: We need more socialism

The Iowa Caucus is over. The Trump impeachment trial is history. Mitt Romney has achieved sainthood. And the State of the Union was just too great to be true. Democracy is now replaced by corporate plutocracy.

Where do we go from here? Socialism is a system of helping those who have been left behind because of the greed and corruption of our capitalistic system. We no longer have a free market. It is being manipulated every day at the expense of the American consumer; look at drug prices.

How do we change our direction? We need to have more than the two-party monopoly. Neither party is working for the common people. Minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. And healthcare is unaffordable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capitalism only worked when everyone was getting an equal amount of the pie; today, only the ones at the very top are getting the pie. In fact, they own the pie and are unwilling to share it.

That is why we now need more socialism; for those who no longer get any of the pie. They need more government help and assistance in order to survive. We now have to make the big decision: Will capitalism be the downfall of our democracy, or will some form of socialism help those who have been left behind because of capitalism.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0