Letter: We need common sense
View Comments

Letter: We need common sense

{{featured_button_text}}

We were asked in the newspaper recently about our opinion on Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders. At the time of this writing, there were 45,883 COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Almost 92% of those were in eight counties in the northeast corner of the state (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will), leaving the rest in the remainder of Illinois. Of the deaths, nearly all are in those same eight counties. This information came from the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

I think Pritzker should apply his policy to the areas where they are needed and not to the entire state. I also do not understand how he chooses essential businesses. We can take our pets to a groomer but cannot get a haircut or go to the beauty parlor. Seriously? Sanitation has always been practiced by barbers and beauticians. Adding a face mask and possibly gloves would not be an inconvenience for them. Nor would insuring that there is only one customer per operator in the building at a time.

As far as golf is concerned, I believe carts could be allowed with some restrictions, such as one rider per cart, and the carts should be sanitized after each use.

Duck Creek Golf Course was doing that the one time I played there in April. We are in this together and can overcome it, but we need to use common sense and give our citizens some freedom.

William Holmquist

Silvis

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Not fair

  • Updated

I'm writing you to voice my opinion on the ongoing pandemic. I'm extremely frustrated. I'm still working 40-hours a week, then there are those…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: All of our freedoms

  • Updated

There have been accusations in recent weeks that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax. Some claim liberals are finding pleasure in this pandemic. As a liberal, I find that offensive.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't become a statistic

  • Updated

Peggy Huffstutler, in a recent letter, opined that Democrats held up a congressional vote on coronavirus-related legislation for 48 hours to add provisions supporting renewable energy for a sustainable future while people were "sick and dying." Wow. God forbid we support a future not dependent on fossil fuels.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote for Franken

Admiral Mike Franken, a native of Sioux County, Iowa, is an outstanding candidate for the U.S. Senate. He is the most qualified candidate in the Democratic primary and the most likely one to beat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our real values

The United States of America is a land of values and principles: democracy, freedom, equality. Yet some elected officials insist that we will have nothing to pass down to our children and grandchildren if the economy isn't immediately reopened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News