Letter: We need common sense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We were asked in the newspaper recently about our opinion on Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders. At the time of this writing, there were 45,883 COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Almost 92% of those were in eight counties in the northeast corner of the state (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will), leaving the rest in the remainder of Illinois. Of the deaths, nearly all are in those same eight counties. This information came from the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

I think Pritzker should apply his policy to the areas where they are needed and not to the entire state. I also do not understand how he chooses essential businesses. We can take our pets to a groomer but cannot get a haircut or go to the beauty parlor. Seriously? Sanitation has always been practiced by barbers and beauticians. Adding a face mask and possibly gloves would not be an inconvenience for them. Nor would insuring that there is only one customer per operator in the building at a time.

As far as golf is concerned, I believe carts could be allowed with some restrictions, such as one rider per cart, and the carts should be sanitized after each use.

Duck Creek Golf Course was doing that the one time I played there in April. We are in this together and can overcome it, but we need to use common sense and give our citizens some freedom.