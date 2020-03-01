Letter: We need a third, centrist party

Michael Gerson had another well-written column in the paper Wednesday about the debacle that a Donald Trump-Bernie Sanders election would be. The problem with the current arrangement is that the candidates of both parties must pander to the extremes of their bases in order to secure the nomination. As it stands now, the most committed members of the electorate are the ones who select the nominees. If primaries and caucuses were opened up to independent voters, then perhaps candidates would need to moderate their positions on the issues in order to appeal to a wider range of supporters.