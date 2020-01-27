Letter: We must unite

Where to start. Our current administrations, both state and federal, seek not to unite, but divide. Let's begin with evangelical Christians. It is my understanding evangelicals' beliefs are attributed directly to the Bible. Many evangelicals vote Republican due to their opposition to abortion. Morally, I am against abortion, but I do not have the right to judge someone seeking an abortion; ultimate judgment is God's realm. I believe many opposed to abortion support gun rights; therefore it is a sin to abort but not to use a semi-automatic weapon to kill people. This is terribly conflicted. If one wishes to cite the Bible, we all know the passage when Christ stated, "He that is without sin among you, let him cast a stone at her." Enough said.
In terms of gun rights, again our governments are fomenting discord. My father hunted with my grandfather to provide food for his family. However, my father didn't own a gun in his adult life; possibly he thought it easier to take three young boys fishing than hunting. He was also in the Air Force during the Korean War, but was not hawkish in his views toward gun ownership. Realistically automatic weapons are meant to kill. I don't know of any conscientious hunter who uses an AK-47 to kill his prey.
In closing, we must have leaders uniting Americans. We are the greatest nation and always have been, always will be, no matter who's in charge.
Tim Armstrong
Muscatine