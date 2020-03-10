Letter: We must change direction

Residents of Rock Island County:

I love Rock Island. I have been to and lived in many places. The Quad City area has much to offer every resident, but really it is the outstanding people my daughter and I have met here who have made the difference in our lives.

We have a lot to do here in Rock Island County. The elected officials of Rock Island County are leading us in the wrong direction. Changing the direction of our county is not going to be easy, but we have all faced similar decisions in our own lives and our own homes, and while not ideal, we all know how to make tough decisions.

If your representative is telling you they are proud to raise your taxes, telling you that county affairs are too difficult for you to understand, simply not making any decisions at all or whining about how difficult their job is, then it is time to put someone else in their job.

We are lucky to have people willing to rise to the challenges our county faces. We are lucky to have people like Calvin Dane, Josh Ehrmann, Brad Beeding, Will Tolmie, and Johnnie Woods who are willing to step up. It is the strength, heart and commitment of people like these that make me proud to be part of this community and hopeful for our future.

Change starts on March 17.