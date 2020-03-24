Letter: We'll get through this

"Trust in god, but tether your camel." (Al-Tirmidhi)

Just as you can lead a horse to water, but cannot make it drink, the novel coronavirus is no different. We have been aware since January, yet the federal government has been reactive rather than proactive. The people of the Quad-City area must not panic but remember what compassion and care for our neighbors looks like.

We must abide by the recommendations given to us by epidemiologists and doctors. Just as you would trust a chef to cook your dinner, we must trust the experts to keep us as safe as a nicely cooked steak. Social media will not keep us safer than covering our mouths when we cough or sneeze into our inner elbow, and learning to wash our hands properly for 20 seconds with soap and water is far more effective than any conspiracy.

Finally, the American Red Cross and other blood banks are in dire need of donations. If you are healthy, don’t have a fever and haven’t been in contact with people who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, please help others by donating blood.

Car crashes and other accidents will still occur regardless of any pandemic. If you feel well, donate and save a life.

If the Quad-Cities can make it through floods and tornadoes, we can all get through this.