Letter: We know the story

The removal of an elected president is a drastic decision.
The Constitution states the House must make the case for impeachment and the Senate is to decide based on the House's case.
In 78 days, the House took due process as we know it in America and threw it in the garbage can.
The president was not allowed representation and the president’s people were not allowed to call witnesses like what was done in the Clinton impeachment. The Clinton impeachment was done in the Judiciary Committee. The majority of the Trump impeachment was done in the Intelligence Committee in secret. Representative Adam Schiff only released testimony that supported impeachment and withheld testimony that helped President Trump.
This supposedly started with a whistle blower over a phone call with the president of Ukraine. The intent was to make accusations and force Trump on the defensive. Instead, Trump released transcripts of the call. The whistleblower was never called. It has been alleged that Schiff’s office coached the whistleblower and having him testify would have exposed that fact.
The House declined to subpoena witnesses stating they had to rush the impeachment in order to save the 2020 election. Then Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat on the partisan impeachment for 30 days before sending it to the Senate. So much for urgency. Maybe her pens were back-ordered.
We all know the story — the Senate acquitted Trump. Now the Democrats have the audacity to say the Senate trial was unfair?
Fortunately, the American people know better.
Jim Turner
Fenton