Letter: We have to stand up to them

You have taken over our press to control the narrative.

You have taken over our educational system to rewrite history and to keep our youth ignorant of that history.

You are trying to replace our country with some lawless version of your anarchical fantasy.

What is happening right now is no longer about anything sane or good. The Democrat/liberal far left are making jokes of themselves.

We have to stand up to them. Tearing down statues of Jesus and breaking stained glass windows in our churches is just unacceptable. Tearing down national monuments dedicated to heroes that have helped to free slaves and fought wars to keep us free just goes to show how little is known about history.

Imagine if the press just told us the truth! I will never bow down to terrorists. This violent Marxist uprising is an attempt to tear down and tear apart our country. Once the statues get torn down, they are coming after you next.