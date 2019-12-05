Tucker Carlson seems to think that a defense of the current president is that, "he’s a boaster, a booster, a compulsive self-promoter. At times he is a full-blown BS artist."
When the total basis of an administration is anchored only on BS that is fully supported by the Republican Party, with no criticism of any kind allowed, then we have a problem.
I am now watching in real time the word salad provided in a news conference. The current president repeats endlessly the mantra that is essentially this: "We are close to doing a deal. They want a deal. We want a deal. There may be a deal. But there may not be a deal." What?
Steve Kincaid
Cordova