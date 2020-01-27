Letter: We deserve your allegiance

For the past three years U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have continued to support and defend President Trump regardless of how egregious, obnoxious or illegal his actions were. Now he has been impeached with some pretty damning evidence, often by statements he himself has made. FYI: "Yes, I did it. So what?" is not a defense. It's an admission of guilt.

That said, I will urge Sens. Grassley and Ernst to listen with an open mind and support the calling of witnesses who can verify or refute the evidence presented by the House case managers during the impeachment trial. If justice is to be served, all available evidence, including testimony and documents, should be seen and heard.

With some, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, already stating that their minds are made up without having heard any evidence, the Senate trial seems to be shaping up as a sham. The oath our senators have taken obligates them to be impartial and treat this fairly, putting country before political party. This seems to be something they have been loathe to do in recent years.

I urge you, Sens. Grassley and Ernst, please go back to being respected Republicans instead of Trumpicans. The country deserves your allegiance; Mr. Trump does not.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport

