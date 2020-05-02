Letter: Watch your mailboxes
Letter: Watch your mailboxes

Next week a very important piece of mail will appear in mailboxes as the Geneseo Community Chest kicks off its 2020 fund drive. In so many ways right now we feel life has paused "big time," but the charitable organizations in our community are working harder than ever to give support to residents. Two very busy ones right now are Backpack Blessings and the Geneseo Food Pantry, two of the over 25 charitable, philanthropic and character-building organizations which donations to the Geneseo Community Chest provide funds for each year.

Agencies apply for funds; the 15-member Community Chest Board reviews the applications and divides available funds, as need is shown. We cannot do this without help. All donations, small or large, are greatly appreciated. Please watch for this important letter and strongly consider returning the envelope provided with a donation. Local money stays right here serving local needs.

Diane Olson

President, Geneseo Community Chest

Geneseo

