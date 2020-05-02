Letter: Watch your mailboxes

Next week a very important piece of mail will appear in mailboxes as the Geneseo Community Chest kicks off its 2020 fund drive. In so many ways right now we feel life has paused "big time," but the charitable organizations in our community are working harder than ever to give support to residents. Two very busy ones right now are Backpack Blessings and the Geneseo Food Pantry, two of the over 25 charitable, philanthropic and character-building organizations which donations to the Geneseo Community Chest provide funds for each year.