Letter: Wasting resources

Can you please explain why there is so much emphasis being put on coronavirus testing for those with borderline symptoms?

We are wasting valuable resources both for people on the frontline being exposed and equipment being set up at all these stations. This wastes money on testing, exposes healthcare workers and uses up much of our protective equipment, which is in short supply.

If a test is positive, the outcome is the same right now: self quarantine.

There is no cure yet, so self-isolation and quarantine needs to be done by all at this time. Only if a person becomes ill enough to be hospitalized should people be tested — and/or if a vaccine is developed. They should be only testing people on the front line, such as healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, etc., so they aren’t exposing others. This will save our resources and personnel for when they are really needed.

Diana Herr

Davenport

