Letter: Wake up, America

Abortion is not a religious issue. It is a moral issue. Without basic social morals, our society would be in chaos. Yes, most religions that I know of condemn murder. So do even the most primitive societies. Whether you are an atheist or not, how anyone can say abortion is not murder is beyond me.
Did you know that at 18 days a baby’s heart beats, at eight weeks all organs function, at nine weeks a baby has individual fingerprints, at 10 weeks a baby can feel pain and at 12 weeks that baby can even smile.
I hear women marching in the streets crying "my body, my choice." Yes, it is your choice to have or not to have children. In this day and age, there are plenty of birth control methods. But if by accident you do conceive, should you really have a right to kill that baby in the womb any more than you would have the right to kill your toddler?
There are many childless couples who would love to adopt your baby if you do not want it. Our American couples have to go to other countries to adopt a child.
According to Planned Parenthood’s annual report, 345,672 babies were aborted in its 2018-19 fiscal year. This is an increase of 12,915 more abortions than the year before. Planned Parenthood does at least 40 percent of all the abortions performed in the United States. Wake up, America. That is a staggering figure. Is this really reproductive health care?
Diane Gelaude
Orion