America, when are we going to wake up and dismiss the slandering, disrespectful, and most disgraceful president of all history?
Not only has Donald Trump done all that to us as Americans, his own staff members, and to other world leaders, he has proven to be a bold-face, habitual liar. We have seen and heard it on national TV and with his tweets.
Furthermore, where does Trump get off telling someone to go back to the "broken and crime-infested" countries they come from? Does this make the U.S. a "broken and crime infested" country, too?
To address the four Democratic congresswomen Trump is referring to, as we all know, three are American-born and one is from another country who obtained her American citizenship through the proper protocol.
Can Trump say the same pertaining to his in-laws?
Isn't it funny that Trump's in-laws became citizens behind closed doors in a private ceremony on Aug. 9, 2018 with the help of "chain migration," which Donald Trump is against.
Native Americans and Mexicans were here way before the Europeans were here.
Has anyone told Trump about how the U.S. acquired 55% of Mexico's territory back in 1848? On this land, some of our Native Americans lived, and the Mexicans who lived on this land were given the right to continue living on it.
Trump doesn't have any right to tell any American to go back where they came from.
We are all immigrants in some form or fashion. Think about it!
Stephany Olvera,
Moline