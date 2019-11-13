Andrew Yang wants to give every American $1,000 dollars a month. A universal income. One reason is the fact that we will be losing millions of jobs to robotics in the coming years. To me the best reason is that 90 percent of wealth is in the hands of the one percent. This would be the best, quickest way to get us on track to balancing the scales.
Can you imagine the relief millions of Americans would feel right away, the ones that work two or three jobs that have no benefits? The millions that are still waiting for Republican trickle-down economics to trickle.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport