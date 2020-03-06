Letter: Wachtel provides valuable insight

As a Geneseo city alderman in my third term, having an alderman like Bob Wachtel, who has been on the city council for a long time and gives insight and knowledge about why decisions were made in the past, is invaluable when making decisions about the city's future.

One word to describe Mr. Wachtel as an alderman is "competence." He has served Geneseo as a teacher, business owner and long-time alderman most of his adult life. With Bob, you know what you get. His experience, to me, is invaluable when decisions are made for our city. He has my support and, more, my respect.

Please consider his commitment to making Geneseo the city we choose to live in.

Martin Rothschild

3rd Ward alderman

Geneseo

