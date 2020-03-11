Letter: Wachtel does his research

I strongly encourage the voters of the 2nd ward in Geneseo to re-elect Bob Wachtel as your alderman. Bob has been an advocate for our ward and our city. He pledges to make decisions based on his strong commitment to his faith and in the best interests of your city.
Often our city leaders face difficult decisions. Bob doesn’t take this responsibility lightly. He will research the pros and cons, enabling him to stand firm in his decision. Please vote Bob Wachtel for 2nd Ward alderman in Geneseo.
Linda VanDerLeest
Geneseo