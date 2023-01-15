 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voucher bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing

The voucher bill will undermine quality education in Iowa to an extreme degree. As a retired teacher, university instructor, supervisor and home-school supervisor, I am quite familiar with the Iowa education system.

If you really want to improve schools, make school funding equitable. Vouchers will only make it worse.

Public schools are required to do things that private schools are not. For example: accept all students including those with disabilities, offer a wide variety of classes, activities, and sports, provide transportation to and from school, require teachers to be licensed and have background checks for employees, administer standardized tests, share test results with the public, report gaps or disproportionate results, be governed by publicly elected school boards, require meetings to be open and public, comply with public records requirements, have a budget that is approved through a public hearing. These stipulations work to ensure quality education for all students.

I’ve worked with private schools and know that most lack depth, lack understanding of children’s development, present a biased picture of the world, and don’t meet the needs of differently-abled students.

Money used for the vouchers takes away from public schools. This bill will only reinforce the privilege of the rich. It will disempower children who are differently-abled or from diverse backgrounds. The Voucher bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing that will destroy quality education in Iowa. Our children and families will pay dearly for this terrible mistake.

Vote against vouchers!

Jane Cranston

North Liberty

