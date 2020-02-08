Letter: Vote for somebody else
Letter: Vote for somebody else

The impeachment process is over. What were the messages sent to the voters?

The president and his men are above the law.

We would be in jail if we ignored a subpoena from Congress.

Our representatives and senators have more allegiance to their political parties than they have to the Constitution. If that were not true, more of them would have voted for the other side.

But none of this matters in the long run. Our national debt is $23.5 trillion and rising rapidly. Every cent of this debt was approved by Congress. Many of those members of Congress have been re-elected for years. This nation will surely collapse due to fiscal irresponsibility, and chaos will follow.

Don't like this kind of government? Go to the polls and vote for somebody else.

Charlie Coleman

Davenport

