Letter: Vote for Beeding

As president of AFSCME Local 2025, which represents Rock Island County employees, I have had a front row seat to the damage that the current Rock Island County Board has inflicted upon our members and taxpayers in the area. A few years ago, I made the decision to get more involved in my community and am now an East Moline School Board member.

Through all of my hours that I have given in supporting my membership and my community, my husband Brad has always been by my side supporting my efforts. Brad is not only my husband, but is also my partner in serving these constituencies. Now, Brad has decided to step up in an official capacity to serve our community and I couldn't think of a better choice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a full-time employee, and a small business owner, Brad has seen the impact of the poor decisions made by the County Board over the last several years. This race to the bottom has to be stopped, and Brad is the first step toward positive change.

Please vote for Brad Beeding for County Board District 9 on March 17.

Amy Beeding

East Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0