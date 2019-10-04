After 18 and a half years, it is with heavy heart we announce the closing of Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope.
We are grateful to have wonderful volunteers that gave countless hours, monetary donations, baked goods, and talent over the years. The mission would never have been possible without the help of the community.
We really appreciate your commitment immensely. Thank you again for all the support that you've given to Father Conroy's Vineyard.
Carol Gehrmann,
president,
board of directors,
Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope