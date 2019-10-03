I came home from Vietnam in February 1969, having served in the Navy. My welcome home celebration was four people: my wife, my month-old son and my mom and dad.
I thought that was good enough. Vietnam became a bad memory for many, if it was thought of at all. Vietnam vets stood back in the shadows.
That has all changed now, thanks to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. I was chosen for the September flight this year. Thanks to Hy-Vee and so many other sponsors and supporters.
From the Isle of Capri supper on the eve of the flight, through Quad Cities International Airport, and through Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., we were met and warmly welcomed. Little kids waving flags, hugs, cheers, handshakes and pats on the back.
Returning to the Quad-Cities, the welcome was unbelievable and quite humbling.
I cannot say thank you enough to all the sponsors and volunteers that helped make it all possible. And a big thanks to all the people who came out on a rainy night to say welcome home.
Richard L. Perdue,
Moline