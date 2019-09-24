My brother John and I were privileged as Vietnam veterans to have been on the 49th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on Sept. 12. Thank you to Hy-Vee for sponsoring the flight and for providing an amazing banquet the night before at the Isle of Capri.
As we entered under a flag attached to Bettendorf Fire Department ladder trucks, the Bettendorf Middle School band played, and the corridor was lined by folks young and old applauding and thanking us for our service. Very moving. After dinner, Bettendorf High School chorale gave a brilliant performance.
Upon arrival at Dulles International Airport the next morning, a huge group of supporters, including elementary students and active military, greeted us -- loved the hugs from the kiddos.
We visited WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iwo Jima, Marine, Women's, Lincoln, and Air Force memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where we witnessed a changing of the guard.
During the return flight, there was a surprise "Mail Call." Wach veteran was handed letters from family, friends and school children thanking us for our service -- a special and thoughtful touch. The reception upon our return to the Quad City International Airport was spectacular.
There were over 300 people welcoming us home -- very emotional and greatly appreciated! Special thanks to my guardian, Deb Anselm. She was a real blessing.
Thank you to the unpaid Honor Flight Board members. Thanks to Hy-Vee's Debbie Geisler, flight commander, and Honor Flight coordinator Steve Garrington
Thank you Hy-Vee and everyone who made this possible. We will never forget that day.
Ken Schneck,
East Moline