Veterans have a choice to make! Vote for a five-time draft dodger, or not. Vote for a man who said, "I don't think a hero is someone who was captured," or not.
Vote for a man who, while in France, couldn't get his hair wet honoring the fallen Americans who liberated France, or not. Vote for a man who again couldn't get his hair wet honoring those Americans at the Arlington National Cemetery, or not.
Vote for a man who lied when he said he was at ground zero on 9/11 getting dirty helping the ones who were actually getting dirty digging through the rubble, or not.
Donald Trump needs a reality check from us veterans! That is, there will never be a warship named after Donald J. Trump. Heroes don't dodge the draft five times, and heroes' names are what you see on warships.
Veterans of America, there is nothing Trump has done that warrants your vote! This writer is a four-year Navy veteran who volunteered to serve from 1960-1964.
One more thing about Vietnam: Hanoi Jane was as unpatriotic as you could get, followed by draft dodgers, so where do you place Trump, and could you ever see him as a hero?
Paul Sanchez,
Moline