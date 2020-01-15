Letter: Use less energy

Energy subsidies have existed for over 100 years ago and have been used to promote development and distribution. This is one of the factors that have contributed to the prosperity of our great country. They have been bi-partisan and promoted by all. Thus, all of us have had easy access to cheap energy.

This has spoiled all of us. We now drive too much and our cars are too big. Most cars in other developed countries are compact and their cost per gallon of gasoline is between $5 and $6.

Our houses are too big. The average home in other developed countries is between 1,300 and 1,500 square feet. The average new home in this country is almost 2,700 square feet. Their average cost for electricity is 25 cents to 35 cents per kilowatt hour; ours is 14 cents. Thus, each person in this country uses over double the amount of energy as other developed countries.

Unfortunately, there is no easy fix. Most U.S. citizens would not accept ending surcharges and the related higher prices. What we can do, however, is conserve. All of us have the ability to use less energy. We can drive less in smaller cars. We can turn down thermostats in the winter. We can open windows and only use air conditioning on hot days.