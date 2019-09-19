I attended the Aug. 19 Rock Island County Governance, Health, and Administration meeting. There was a discussion regarding the ability of the county and local cities to each levy a 3% tax on the sale of marijuana effective Jan. 1, 2020. Since this time I have been reading how other cities in Illinois plan to use this new revenue.
If the board does indeed have this option, the Rock Island County Tax Reduction Coalition is requesting that Rock Island County use this new revenue to reduce property, retail, and restaurant taxes.
Any reduction in property taxes would help ease the population exodus in the county. And a reduction in retail (8.5% to 7%) and restaurant taxes (10% to 7%) will allow our retail outlets and restaurants to better compete with those in Iowa.
Reducing the tax burden on the citizens of Rock Island County has to be part of any strategic plan for economic growth. It would be great if members of the Rock Island County Board were to introduce this tax reduction measure.
This measure passes the common sense test, it is politically bipartisan, and more important, helps to alleviate the pain to taxpayers who quite frankly are angry, frustrated, and many have lost hope in the board.
Our broken county demands that both sides work together to reduce the already crippling tax burden on the citizens of Rock Island County.
Jim Uribe,
Rock Island