Letter: Upset at stimulus check

Recently, my wife and I received our "stimulus" check from the federal government. I don’t remember when something made us so upset. We have prided ourselves on taking care of ourselves without financial help from anyone. That included paying for our education, through college, my medical school, internship and residency programs during which the pay was well below the poverty level. We started a family and entered the practice of medicine with money in the bank.

Growing up the youngest of nine children, dad and mom told us they wanted us to go to college, as neither of them did, and wanted us to pay for it as they did not have the money. "We are not poor, we just don’t have much money," they said, since being poor was a frame of mind and not an amount of money.

Why did the "stimulus" anger us?

In order for the government to distribute money, they have to take it away from someone else in taxes. In 2019, the federal budget recorded revenue of $3.46 trillion and outlays of $4.44 trillion. The difference of $980 billion had to come from somewhere. Where is that somewhere? Future generations, such as our children, grandchildren, etc., or printed out of nowhere.