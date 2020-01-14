Letter: Uphold your oath

"I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of … now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God."

This is the oath that U.S. senators of both parties must take when the impeachment trial of this president begins. Not to be confused with their oath of office, where they proclaim, to their God, their subservience to our Constitution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When they swear this oath to their God, are they not then expected to take the rest of the oath seriously too; to put personal politics and personal differences aside and judge the facts as presented?

When they say at the end of the oath, "So help me God," and they don't render an impartial verdict, they should be considered the most egregious of hypocrites, because they will have shown that for all their constant bluster and admonitions about their religiously-held beliefs and dedication to their Christian God, and always pushing their religious views on us, that they don't believe in their God any more than I do — a dedicated atheist.

Tom Freymann

Colona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0