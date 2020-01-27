Letter: Update the census

The Tribune news service reports a huge problem with the census. Plenty of money but not enough people to knock on doors. The obvious solution is to stop taking the census with a #4 pencil.
American working people already pay for digital databases that are more accurate, more timely and immune to corruption. Let’s use them. Every person born or deceased in the U.S., legally immigrated, or emigrated is documented. Marital status, age, health data, hospital stays, education, places of employment, income, food preferences, current and previous addresses, religious affiliation, military service and taxes paid are resident in at least one database and probably several.
They are updated as changes occur. The software can even remap congressional districts online and do it every day with precision. The present "quill pen" approach requires weeks to verify, compile, reduce, collate and report results. Meanwhile thousands of people have been born, died and left the country, leaving the numbers in sorry disrepute.
The Constitution requires only that a census be taken. This bureaucracy has grown like a cancer to a point that it outweighs any positive benefit to working people, but Congress voted them a budget increase and the president approved. After all there are people who depend on this dinosaur for a living.
Is this an appropriate challenge to apply power of the press to achieve a real service to the working people of the Quad Cities? Verify this, document it and report it to the national press.
Bill Wohlford
Bettendorf