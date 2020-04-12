Letter: Unimaginable decisions

Hi everyone. Let's stop with the religion and politics right now. We as Quad-Citians are failing hard at social distancing. So here is how this will work: I’m a 46-year-old, and when the doctor sees the tobacco stains on my fingers, meaning I have hurt my lungs for years, she will be forced to make an unimaginable decision. Why should I get a ventilator if I’ve made bad choices? Don’t force our first responders to make decisions like that. They didn’t sign up to play God, and they don’t want to. Stay the heck home. And stay safe and well, everybody.