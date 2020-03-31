Letter: Uncertain times

Uncertain times
We are living in uncertain times. Fear is a normal emotion in a time of great uncertainty. We are practicing self distancing not only to keep each of us individually healthy, but to make sure that we do not accidentally transmit the disease to those who are most at risk. This self distancing is a caring, loving, selfless act. Still, it can be difficult.
So, how can we react in this time of self distancing, fear and uncertainty?
1) First and foremost, I invite you to take a deep breath. Just slowing down and breathing can calm our mind and body.
2) Use this time for reflection as to what and who is important in your life.
3) Use this time to rest and stay healthy. If this continues for any extended length of time, we need to be healthy to care for others in our lives.
4) Before making any critical decisions, take some time to discern with someone who knows you that you trust. In stressful times, we often do not see all our options.
5) Ask for help if you need it.
6) Use this time to learn something new.
7) Continue or to take up a spiritual practice to remain spiritually healthy.
8) Stay connected with others in whatever ways you can.
9) Always act with love and compassion for all.
10) Remember that you are not alone. We are all in this together for each other. Let us remember that when this is over. And at some point this will be over.
Be safe.
Rev. Jay Wolin
Davenport
Lacking a leader
There is a lot going on in this world, in this country and in our household. An emergency dental visit that costs $900. Two emergency room visits plus follow-up appointments and recovery from an elective surgery.
OK, we are managing. Throw in COVID-19, and it takes us over the top.
It could have been manageable if we had one thing — an effective leader of our country; someone who is not afraid to take charge and make decisions, choose capable advisors and listen to their advice.
We are all waiting for something positive to happen, and it is not happening. Our previous president, and yes, also past presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, would not be ashamed to take the advice of their advisors because they were acting on decisions that were best for this country, not for their ego or financial gain.
Pray that we make it through this crisis in spite of our president’s poor judgment. Elect a strong, competent leader in November.
Judith Voss
Davenport
Miller-Meeks is the one
It’s in times of crisis that true leaders rise to the occasion. Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a former Army officer and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, is clearly one of those leaders. Miller-Meeks has the capability to stay calm and collected during times of uncertainty in our state and country while offering effective solutions that bring us together instead of politically divisive ones that tear us apart.
It remains clear to me that Miller-Meeks, who is running for Congress to fill the soon-to-be-vacant 2nd district congressional seat as Rep. Dave Loebsack retires, is better suited than either her Republican primary opponents or Democratic candidate Rita Hart to tackle the many challenges a pandemic presents. Those traits also say a lot about her capability to take on and solve other challenges facing our country.
No one else in this race has displayed a level of working knowledge or positive attitude on par with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and that is why I will be voting for her in the primary and general elections.
Ron Gruenhagen
Blue Grass
