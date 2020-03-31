Letter: Uncertain times

Uncertain times

We are living in uncertain times. Fear is a normal emotion in a time of great uncertainty. We are practicing self distancing not only to keep each of us individually healthy, but to make sure that we do not accidentally transmit the disease to those who are most at risk. This self distancing is a caring, loving, selfless act. Still, it can be difficult.

So, how can we react in this time of self distancing, fear and uncertainty?

1) First and foremost, I invite you to take a deep breath. Just slowing down and breathing can calm our mind and body.

2) Use this time for reflection as to what and who is important in your life.

3) Use this time to rest and stay healthy. If this continues for any extended length of time, we need to be healthy to care for others in our lives.

4) Before making any critical decisions, take some time to discern with someone who knows you that you trust. In stressful times, we often do not see all our options.

5) Ask for help if you need it.

6) Use this time to learn something new.

7) Continue or to take up a spiritual practice to remain spiritually healthy.