Did you know that Donald Trump, Jr., was named a director to Ukraine’s largest private gas producer following a Ukrainian visit by President Donald Trump? Trump later threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine if they didn’t fire a prosecutor who some reports say had been looking into Don Jr.’s company.
Just kidding! It’s all true except it was Hunter Biden and Joe Biden was vice president.
What we see and hear in the news is there is a whistleblower who heard Trump ask Ukraine’s president to investigate.
Here is the timeline.
Burisma was owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, a minister under Russia-friendly President Viktor F. Yanukovych, who subsequently went into exile after a popular revolution. Yanukovych was ousted in Februry 2014.
Hunter Biden held a directorship with a Ukrainian natural gas company called Burisma Holdings in 2014. At one point, Hunter was making $50,000 a month from Burisma.
In 2015, Ukraine’s newly appointed prosecutor general Viktor Shokin inherited some of the investigations into Zlochevsky’s Burisma. On Jan 23, 2018, Joe Biden brags about how he threatened to pull $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Shokin. Here is a quote from Joe Biden: “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.”
As Joe Biden announced he was seeking the presidency, Hunter left his position with Burisma.
Jim Turner,
Fenton, Ill.