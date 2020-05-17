Letter: Two Americas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are two Americas: Wall Street and Main Street.

Since the coronavirus began we have witnessed who our government is really helping during this tumultuous time. The majority of the stimulus money has gone to banks, corporations, drug companies and other businesses that already have millions of dollars in reserve.

Small business, on the other hand, is getting what little stimulus money is left, to fight over the few crumbs that are available to keep their business afloat. They may survive for a few weeks; after that money is gone, then what?

Workers are currently getting unemployment checks, plus a $600 extra benefit; however, that is only for a few months. Will the government continue to help the American worker when the benefits expire?

Some people still think that capitalism will save the American economy. However, most of the country will be surviving this fall only because of socialism (government assistance). The corporate greed of this country is solely responsible for dismantling labor unions, pensions, healthcare, and many other benefits that the American worker fought so hard to attain — and all for the benefit of maximum corporate profits.