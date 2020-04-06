Letter: Turn to God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has affected us all greatly. Some folks far more than others. It will change us. What we become remains to be seen. We have been a nation divided, many pursuing pleasure of all sorts: leisure, entertainment, material wealth, status, fame, position and power.

God has been pushed aside, no longer longed for or sought. Truth is deemed irrelevant, almost non-existent in the arena of politics and news. Anything goes, if it leads to an advantage. Morality, once universally understood and accepted 60 years ago, has been thrust aside by lustfully believing, "If it feels good, do it."

Record pornography addictions yield marital strife, child predation and sexual assaults. Homes are suffering and broken, with more children in single-parent homes than ever before. Child abuse is rampant, both in and out of the womb. Love, true selfless love, caring and lifetime commitment is rare. Real romance is gone.

So, COVID-19 has caught us by surprise and morally and spiritually unprepared to fight a war. How will we deal with this vast, unseen enemy? My suggestion: let's turn to our God. His promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14 reads, "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."