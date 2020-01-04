Letter: Truth is what it is

The impeachment controversy can only be resolved by the truth. Since the truth always sets the defendant free or not, we, the people, should be provided with the entire unedited transcript of President Trump’s telephone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine, any unedited written records related to others who listened in on this phone call and all other paper trails on the matter directed to others.

This, like Watergate, will not be played out until the truth is made public. Of course this only occurred with Watergate after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in United States v. Nixon that all the subpoenaed materials needed to be released by the White House. The materials turned over then indicated that impeachable conduct had occurred and ended Nixon’s presidency.

President Trump’s innocence could quickly be proven by his voluntary disclosure of all the unedited written records related to this "perfect" telephone conversation. If his public statements have been truthful, the written records will conﬁrm his claim of a "perfect" conversation or conﬁrm that he should be removed from oﬃce via impeachment due to committing an impeachable oﬀense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}