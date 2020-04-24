Letter: Trump's lies
Letter: Trump's lies

As someone who spent well over 30 years working in a prison chock full of convicted felons, you would have thought that I would have a long list of dishonest people to put forth as the worst prevaricators I’ve ever seen. Not even close, the biggest liar that I’ve ever seen in my life is the current occupant of the White House.

The problem now is that his unbelievably high level of dishonesty is now impacting and endangering lives. Rather than focus on his proven lies on crowd sizes, using foreign powers to help his campaign and voter fraud, let’s just focus on his daily coronavirus briefings. There are not enough testing kits available for the states in our country, the administration was warned about the pandemic by U.S. intelligence agencies in late January, and the "Me Party" protesters that are actually simply conducting Trump rallies at Statehouses are not practicing social distancing.

This dishonesty is further represented by just how the initial stimulus plan for small business owners was taken over by his ultimate swamp denizen, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and large corporations and banks that jumped their wealthy corporate friends to the front of the line and exhausted the funds before small business owners — which the program was intended for — could even apply.

The only thing more disgusting to me than the president's handling of this crisis has been the inactivity of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her continued inaction that endangers Iowa and border residents.

Gregg Johnson

East Moline

