Letter: Trump's fake news

During President Trump's news conference, a reporter asked him if he supported the repeal of the postal service's mandate of prefunding future postal retirees health benefit premiums for many decades into the future, which puts the postal service in the "red."
Trump retorted with his "fake news" that the reason the postal service is in the "red" is it charges Amazon less postage than cost of delivery. That is "fake news." The postal service charges Amazon the same rate as all other business, such as Target, Kohl's, L.L. Bean or any business, period.
All other government agencies and the private sector prefund their share of health insurance premiums for the "next" fiscal year only. The postal service is a non-profit, semi-independent part of our government and receives no tax dollars.
President Bush and the Republican-led House and Senate in 2006 mandated the postal service prefund the postal service's share of health benefit premiums for retirees for decades into the future and continuing. The mandated prefunding monies was and is put into the treasury to offset the federal budget deficit.
Without this prefunding mandate the postal service would have reported profits in each of the past six years, totaling $3.8 billion. If enacted, H.R. 2382 and S. 2965 (the U.S.P.S. Fairness Act) will repeal the prefunding mandate and let the postal service, a vital and essential service, meet it's obligation to "deliver for America."
Trump is again putting out "fake news!"
Richard C. Nesseler
Milan
Past president of Metternich Branch 292
National Association of Letter Carriers
