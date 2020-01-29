Letter: Trump will attack

I believe that President Trump did act in his self interest when withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens. I believe the Democratic House majority was obligated to investigate Trump's actions, conduct hearings and ultimately impeach the president for obstruction of Congress.

I also believe the Republican-run Senate will, on political grounds and party loyalty, acquit Trump of all alleged wrong doings.

My primary concern is that post-acquittal Trump will unleash an unprecedented political response to the narcissistic injury suffered by his psyche, one the magnitude of which this country has never witnessed.

My concern is Trump will vehemently attack any and all social, environmental, political, religious, cultural, legal, ethnic and LGBTQ groups in his sight. My concern is his aim and goal will be to extract as much pain and revenge as humanly possible, and he will do this at the expense of any individual or group he perceives to be in his way.