Over the past few months, Democrats from Cheri Bustos to Don Wooten have blamed the agriculture situation on Donald Trump. I would like to clarify the issue.
The Chinese brought agriculture into the trade dispute, not Donald Trump. For decades China has stolen industrial capacity, trade and jobs from the United States through the dumping of strategic commodities like steel and aluminum and through theft of proprietary technology.
U.S. Steel used to be the largest company in the world. Now it is hardly listed. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, used to be home to a massive steel plant. Today that plant is used as a concert venue. Thousands of jobs lost while we gave China preferential trade status as a "developing country." Steel workers and UAW workers will likely remember plant closings and mass layoffs that were the result.
Trump is trying to bring the intellectual and market theft to a halt. He is trying to protect and return American jobs to American shores. Like hostage-grabbing bank robbers, the Chinese have seized the farmers and threatened them unless we let them get away.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats in their intent of laying the agriculture crisis on Trump are damnably silent on China's track record. No questions are asked of their presidential candidates. No solutions are advanced. The issue seems taboo. Another possibility is that there is a silent cooperation going on as both Democrats and Chinese Communists try to remove what they see as a common thorn in their sides. The word "collusion" comes to mind.
Bill Bloom
Le Claire